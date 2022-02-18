Presbyterian holding fundraiser to support a new hospice home

"The idea behind the hospice is that you care from all aspects of the individual's needs: their pain, their nutrition, their mobility, their spiritual care and the care of their family," Boykin said. "So this is a benefit that we, as humans at some point, most likely will all need and that is the one thing we have in common is that we're all on this same path."

Preorders are open now through Feb. 25th. There are multiple options, including getting a bunch of daffodils or different-sized bouquets. They're open for delivery and pickup or even for you to send a virtual one to someone out of town.

"You can also choose to help raise funds by paying it forward," said Teresa Hartnett with the PHS Daffodil Days Committee. "Like you would send a bouquet to like the frontline workers or the to the patients in the hospital which they just love having these sent to them."

The flowers will be available in mid-March. Organizers say all of these funds will go directly towards caring for hospice patients and you can place your order online here.