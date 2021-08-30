Presbyterian Hospital increasing minimum wage to $15 an hour

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Presbyterian Hospital will be raising its minimum wage, beginning October.
All employees will be making at least $15 an hour when the wage increase comes into effect.
New Mexico's minimum wage is $10.50 an hour and $2.55 an hour for tipped employees. The minimum wage will increase to $11.50 an hour and $2.80 an hour in 2022 and will increase again, in 2023, to $12 an hour and $3 an hour.
