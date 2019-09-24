Presbyterian offers medication take-back program

Presbyterian now has 10 locations with a take-back medication drop box:

Dr. Dan C Trigg Memorial hospital

Lincoln County Medical Center

Plains Regional Medical Center

Presbyterian Española Hospital

Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital (two locations)

Presbyterian Hospital

Presbyterian Rust Medical Center

Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center

Socorro General Hospital

Medications can be dropped off in their containers or a bag when the locations are open. Pet medications can be dropped off as well.

It’s a free service, but there are items you can’t turn in.

Restricted items include:

Thermometers

Inhalers

Lotions/Liquids

Aerosol Cans

Hydrogen Peroxide

Needles

If anyone is trying to dispose of those items, there are pharmacists that can help out with options on how to do so.