Presbyterian offers medication take-back program
Casey Torres
September 24, 2019 09:20 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Presbyterian Health Services is offering communities in New Mexico a safe way to dispose of unused and expired medications properly.
“For years, we’ve been having to direct patients and members of the community to go to police stations, and that was really our only option at the time,” said Erica Downing, the executive director of Pharmacy Services.
That’s not the case anymore.
Presbyterian now has 10 locations with a take-back medication drop box:
- Dr. Dan C Trigg Memorial hospital
- Lincoln County Medical Center
- Plains Regional Medical Center
- Presbyterian Española Hospital
- Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital (two locations)
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Presbyterian Rust Medical Center
- Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center
- Socorro General Hospital
Medications can be dropped off in their containers or a bag when the locations are open. Pet medications can be dropped off as well.
It’s a free service, but there are items you can’t turn in.
Restricted items include:
- Thermometers
- Inhalers
- Lotions/Liquids
- Aerosol Cans
- Hydrogen Peroxide
- Needles
If anyone is trying to dispose of those items, there are pharmacists that can help out with options on how to do so.
