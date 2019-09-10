Presbyterian offers online therapy through app
September 10, 2019 07:51 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Even though mental health awareness continues to grow year after year, a psychiatrist with the Presbyterian Health Services said there is still a stigma surrounding the topic.
Dr. Gray Clarke, the Medical Director for the Presbyterian Health Plan, said that is one of the reasons people might not seek professional help for a mental disorder.
Some people might not have the time for an office visit, they might live in rural areas or just prefer their phone or computer instead.
But Dr. Clarke said Presbyterian is offering a new way to receive therapy, and it’s covered by their plan for members.
“In the modern day, we found that there are opportunities to use digital technologies including online tools and mobile web based apps to support treatment for behavioral health conditions and wellness,” said Dr. Clarke.
The online app is called Talkspace. A New Mexico licensed clinician will offer counseling to a person based on their needs via text, video or audio messaging five days a week.
Dr. Clarke said this is a good way to help anyone who might not feel comfortable in a person-to-person counseling session.
Although it is a good option, it is not recommended during an emergency.
