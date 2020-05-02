Presbyterian offers support services for health care workers

"Even before COVID, it's been estimated that over 50% of physicians across the country suffer from some degree of burn out and so knowing that's what we came into with COVID, COVID has only exacerbated that,” she said.

Before the virus, Dr. Slominski said a 24/7 crisis support line was in place for employees.

However, a few doctors are now holding group sessions three times a week for physicians and advanced practice clinicians.

Up to 15 people can dial in to support each other.

"It's incredibly powerful and incredibly healing to hear what your colleagues went through and to know ‘Oh gosh, I felt that way too and I'm not alone,” she said.

If an employee still needs a break from work, they could be relieved of their shift if necessary.

Other hospitals in New Mexico offer similar support for their employees.

Now that the pandemic has brought more attention to the need of support resources for healthcare professionals, Dr. Slominski hopes it will be continued nationwide.

"If one good thing can come out of this, it's the recognition that our health care workers need support. They needed it before and they need it now more than ever,” she said.

The state also has a 24/7 support line called, The New Mexico Healthcare Worker and First Responder Support Line. You can call 855-507-5509.