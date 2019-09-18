Presbyterian offers video visits with doctors

"You can access this in Albuquerque, all throughout New Mexico, but also throughout the country," Epstein said. "So if you were traveling, or your kids are away at school, they can get a board certified provider in any state where they happen to be."

He said a lot of urgent care and emergency room visits are unnecessary for common illnesses.

The video visits offer faster and less expensive care for patients, while making room for real emergencies.

All patients have to do is fill out a questionnaire about their symptoms and other information. Then, they will get a call from a medical provider for their consultation in a matter of minute.

Medical providers will be able to prescribe medications as well.

Members will have their information on the video visit sent to their primary doctor for record keeping.