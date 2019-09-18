Presbyterian offers video visits with doctors | KOB 4
Presbyterian offers video visits with doctors

Casey Torres
September 18, 2019 08:51 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Presbyterian Health Services has been offering thousands of members video visits with board certified doctors since 2015. With the cold and flu season right around the corner, they want to remind members that there is a convenient way of receiving a medical consultation from their home.

Howard Epstein, the Chief Medical Officer for the Presbyterian Health Plan, said "video visits" are covered for most members. Other insurances cover the online tool as well.

Epstein said patients just need a phone, tablet or computer to have a consultation 24/7.

"You can access this in Albuquerque, all throughout New Mexico, but also throughout the country," Epstein said. "So if you were traveling, or your kids are away at school, they can get a board certified provider in any state where they happen to be."

He said a lot of urgent care and emergency room visits are unnecessary for common illnesses.

The video visits offer faster and less expensive care for patients, while making room for real emergencies.

All patients have to do is fill out a questionnaire about their symptoms and other information. Then, they will get a call from a medical provider for their consultation in a matter of minute.

Medical providers will be able to prescribe medications as well.

Members will have their information on the video visit sent to their primary doctor for record keeping.

Credits

