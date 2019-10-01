Presbyterian opens first pediatric unit in Rio Rancho

Patients who don’t need a specialist can stay at one of those 12 rooms to receive treatment for respiratory infections, dehydration, appendicitis and other illnesses.

There’s also a play room that’s undergoing renovations. Once it’s ready, services will be there to support families through an illness.

Parents can also consult with an Emergency Department physician in person. Before, they would have to do it over the phone.

Dr. Pederson said a majority of the patients at Rust make up the kids transferred to Albuquerque for treatment. He said the new unit will help Albuquerque focus on kids in the emergency room, while they treat children with non-emergency illnesses.

He expects to have 6 to 8 patients in the unit at any given time. Now, instead of parents driving to Albuquerque, they can stay closer to home.