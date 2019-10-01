Presbyterian opens first pediatric unit in Rio Rancho | KOB 4
Presbyterian opens first pediatric unit in Rio Rancho

Casey Torres
October 01, 2019 09:12 AM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The Presbyterian Rust Medical Center opened their new pediatric inpatient unit Tuesday morning. The Children’s Program Medical Director, Dr. John Pederson, said the unit is the first in Rio Rancho.

Children up to age 18 can be treated at the unit located on the third floor.

"So this was a unit that was used for adult care, but was largely under-utilized. The very nice thing about moving in to this unit was that it was largely set up with private rooms and 12 rooms to meet our purposes,” said Dr. Pederson.

Patients who don’t need a specialist can stay at one of those 12 rooms to receive treatment for respiratory infections, dehydration, appendicitis and other illnesses.

There’s also a play room that’s undergoing renovations. Once it’s ready, services will be there to support families through an illness.

Parents can also consult with an Emergency Department physician in person. Before, they would have to do it over the phone.

Dr. Pederson said a majority of the patients at Rust make up the kids transferred to Albuquerque for treatment. He said the new unit will help Albuquerque focus on kids in the emergency room, while they treat children with non-emergency illnesses.

He expects to have 6 to 8 patients in the unit at any given time. Now, instead of parents driving to Albuquerque, they can stay closer to home.

Created: October 01, 2019 09:12 AM

