Presbyterian provides patients with tablets for virtual visits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The COVID-19 pandemic has kept Presbyterian hospital patients from receiving visits from family members.
Dr. Denise A. Gonzales, a pulmonologist with Presbyterian, said the decision was made to prevent the spread of the virus and keep families safe. She said they are seeing the surge that health officials predicted would happen.
"I was on service this weekend in the intensive care unit, and we're definitely experiencing the hot spots that are going on now in New Mexico with the outbreaks in the northwest corner of the state,” she said.
But before the spike in cases, non-emergency visits were scaled back. Separation from loved ones can be hard on a patient.
"What we're feeling in our hearts and what we're experiencing in our minds can certainly influence and improve our immune systems and can help us to heal us more quickly,” she said.
To help boost the positive vibes, Presbyterian employees are using their own phones, a patient’s cell phone or providing tablets for phone calls or “virtual visits” with a patient’s family.
“They can feel that connection and experience that love and those positive feeling, and that can certainly help them feel less afraid, less alone and it will help in terms of their recovery,” she said.
Dr. Gonzales said she felt honored to offer that connection to a patient on Good Friday.
"It was so touching to me, that I was able to use my phone that has a secure video chat functionality to be able to connect loved ones and to be able to share in that experience with them,” she said.
All Presbyterian locations will soon be fully equipped to continue offering patients and family a way to safely stay in touch.
