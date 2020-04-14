Presbyterian provides patients with tablets for virtual visits

To help boost the positive vibes, Presbyterian employees are using their own phones, a patient’s cell phone or providing tablets for phone calls or “virtual visits” with a patient’s family.

“They can feel that connection and experience that love and those positive feeling, and that can certainly help them feel less afraid, less alone and it will help in terms of their recovery,” she said.

Dr. Gonzales said she felt honored to offer that connection to a patient on Good Friday.



"It was so touching to me, that I was able to use my phone that has a secure video chat functionality to be able to connect loved ones and to be able to share in that experience with them,” she said.

All Presbyterian locations will soon be fully equipped to continue offering patients and family a way to safely stay in touch.