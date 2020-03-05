Presbyterian restricts business-travel to other states amid coronavirus outbreak

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Presbyterian Healthcare Services is restricting business-related travel outside of New Mexico for its employees.
The CEO of Presbyterian said the company is acting out of an abundance of caution, and following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for employers.
"At Presbyterian, our priority is the health and safety of our community and our workforce," said Dale Maxwell, president and CEO, Presbyterian Healthcare Services.
Maxwell said Presbyterian will continue to evaluate the coronavirus situation as they make future decisions.
UNM Hospital has not restricted business-related travel, however, officials said they are monitoring the situation to determine whether any future restrictions are necessary.
