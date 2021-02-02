Presbyterian sells daffodils to raise money for hospice house

Daffodil Days organizers are raising money to help with yearly expenses.

Julie Bowdich, the Daffodil Days co-chair, said they have an upgraded website where people can order their arrangements.

The prices range from $8 to $35. The goal is for people to pre-order before Feb. 28 to get their arrangements on March 18 or 19.



"Then you can go ahead on the website, and decide whether you want us to deliver the flowers to you or if you want to pick them up at one of the eight Presbyterian sites,” said Bowdich.

People can also order an E-delivery of daffodils. There are different cards that can sent to anyone as soon as the order is placed.

To place an order, click here.