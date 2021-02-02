Presbyterian sells daffodils to raise money for hospice house

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 2021 Daffodil Days fundraiser is helping raise money for the Presbyterian Robert Wertheim Hospice House.
Construction for the hospice is set to start in spring 2021, and could be complete a year after.
"What's different and unique about this program is that if offers a home-like setting for people in their last stages of their life,” said Doyle Boykin, the vice president for Presbyterian Homecare Services.
The hospice would be a nonprofit but patients still have to pay for room and board. Boykin said they understand not everyone has the means to cover the costs.
Daffodil Days organizers are raising money to help with yearly expenses.
Julie Bowdich, the Daffodil Days co-chair, said they have an upgraded website where people can order their arrangements.
The prices range from $8 to $35. The goal is for people to pre-order before Feb. 28 to get their arrangements on March 18 or 19.
"Then you can go ahead on the website, and decide whether you want us to deliver the flowers to you or if you want to pick them up at one of the eight Presbyterian sites,” said Bowdich.
People can also order an E-delivery of daffodils. There are different cards that can sent to anyone as soon as the order is placed.
