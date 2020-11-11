Presbyterian still has room for pregnant patients amid pandemic

“In my practice at Perinatal Associates, we’ve been tracking this. We now have experienced at least 60 to 70 positive COVID (19) pregnant patients,” he said. “It started with the first patient in the state of New Mexico on March 18, and we started to see one a week, a couple a month. We’re now seeing many more (sic) three to four to five positive patients a week.”

However, it’s important to know that about 95% of pregnant patients will only have mild illnesses, according to Dr. Ruma.

“The great majority of patients are going to fully recover, and it’s not going to affect their pregnancy. Ninety-nine percent of pregnant women go on to have an uncomplicated pregnancy,” he said.

He said COVID-19 patients do not enter the labor and delivery units. Pregnant women with the virus are separated from others.

Dr. Ruma explained there hasn’t been a decrease in pregnant women seeking medical help with Presbyterian, but still urges women not to shy away from going to a doctor’s office or hospital if needed.