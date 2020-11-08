Presbyterian takes proactive approach to support health care workers on front lines of pandemic

“Knowing that people need care for themselves in very different ways— it's not a one size fits all,” Dr. Slominski said. “So we try to offer a portfolio of programs and opportunities for people to focus on their wellness in a way that makes sense for them.”

From conversations like seminars, gift baskets, or a hot meal—there’s a number of ways to make hospital workers feel appreciated.

“We've increased the frequency with which we offer some of the set programs, and we've also put our counseling and support stuff on steroids,” the doctor said.

Instead of waiting for someone to ask for help, Presbyterian is being proactive and reaching out on their own.

“There's a lot of power in that shared experience and supporting one another as peers and colleagues because again, that that being able to talk to somebody who knows exactly what you're going through,” Dr. Slominski said.

Dr. Slominski said the public can also play a part in helping health care workers by wearing masks, social distancing, and staying home.

“Knowing how frustrating it is to be on all these quarantine and everything, and we get that,” she said. “But man, that is the way that we are gonna keep our hospitals from bursting, and this is the way that we're going to have enough PPE and enough ventilators and enough personnel and all of those things to be able to continue to care for people because it's gonna be with us a while.”