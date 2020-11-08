Presbyterian takes proactive approach to support health care workers on front lines of pandemic

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Health care professionals have learned a lot since March, but there’s still plenty of uncertainty about what lies ahead. Many health care workers said they’re expecting November to look worse in terms of COVID cases.
“It's been what I describe as a roller coaster. There has been so much uncertainty in what this virus, how fast it was going to spread, how sick people were going to get from this,” said Dr. Slominski, Presbyterian Hospital Clinical Experience Medical Director.
“Obviously we know how serious this virus is and how deadly it can be, but what we have seen over time is kind of, I think, a resolve from a lot of our workers that we do we have PPE. We know more now how to treat this virus and so that part has been, I think, better for folks as we continue to care for patients with COVID,” Slominski added.
Since before COVID, Presbyterian Hospital has focused on providing support for the employees and has only seen an increased need for those services.
“Knowing that people need care for themselves in very different ways— it's not a one size fits all,” Dr. Slominski said. “So we try to offer a portfolio of programs and opportunities for people to focus on their wellness in a way that makes sense for them.”
From conversations like seminars, gift baskets, or a hot meal—there’s a number of ways to make hospital workers feel appreciated.
“We've increased the frequency with which we offer some of the set programs, and we've also put our counseling and support stuff on steroids,” the doctor said.
Instead of waiting for someone to ask for help, Presbyterian is being proactive and reaching out on their own.
“There's a lot of power in that shared experience and supporting one another as peers and colleagues because again, that that being able to talk to somebody who knows exactly what you're going through,” Dr. Slominski said.
Dr. Slominski said the public can also play a part in helping health care workers by wearing masks, social distancing, and staying home.
“Knowing how frustrating it is to be on all these quarantine and everything, and we get that,” she said. “But man, that is the way that we are gonna keep our hospitals from bursting, and this is the way that we're going to have enough PPE and enough ventilators and enough personnel and all of those things to be able to continue to care for people because it's gonna be with us a while.”
