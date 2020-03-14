Presbyterian to begin offering drive-thru COVID-19 screenings

Justine Lopez
Updated: March 14, 2020 04:55 PM
Created: March 14, 2020 04:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Presbyterian will begin offering drive-thru screening for COVID-19 on Sunday, March 15.
Screenings will be every day from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the PresNow location at 4515 Coors Blvd. NW.
Patients who are screened and meet testing criteria will be tested onsite.
If you think you have symptoms of COVID-19, call the state hotline at 855-600-3453.
