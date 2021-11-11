Presbyterian, UNM Health activate crisis standards of care for metro hospitals

"The worst thing is for someone to need to treat a chronic illness or acute illness and get sick and get into the hospital," Dr. Jason Mitchell, Presbyterian Hospital's chief medical officer, said, "so if you have heart problems, lung problems, diabetes, definitely get in."

Officials are encouraging people to use urgent care facilities if need be and to also get vaccinated and wear a mask.

NMDOH on Nov. 10 reported 1,337 cases, 13 additional deaths and 490 people hospitalized, all due to COVID-19. 73% of the state's population was reported to be vaccinated.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.