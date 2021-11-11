Presbyterian, UNM Health activate crisis standards of care for metro hospitals

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – UNM Health and Presbyterian have activated crisis standards of care for their Albuquerque metro hospitals.
Effective November 11, Presbyterian will be activating crisis standards of care for its main hospital, Kaseman Hospital and Rust Medical Center. Crisis standards of care will also be activated for UNMH's main hospital and their Sandoval Regional Medical Center amid operating at "140% capacity", according to officials.
Officials said each system will not be deallocating or rationing care, but the crisis standards of care will allow them "to care for our patients as safely and effectively as possible in this environment of unrelenting patient volumes."
Officials are still encouraging people to get various medical issues checked out and to not hold off.
"The worst thing is for someone to need to treat a chronic illness or acute illness and get sick and get into the hospital," Dr. Jason Mitchell, Presbyterian Hospital's chief medical officer, said, "so if you have heart problems, lung problems, diabetes, definitely get in."
Officials are encouraging people to use urgent care facilities if need be and to also get vaccinated and wear a mask.
NMDOH on Nov. 10 reported 1,337 cases, 13 additional deaths and 490 people hospitalized, all due to COVID-19. 73% of the state's population was reported to be vaccinated.
