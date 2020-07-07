Presbyterian's meal program offers meals to kids through the summer

With the help of federal funding, meals will be provided to kids throughout the summer.

"We realize that youth, especially kids and youth, need access to food year round," McCary said. "Healthy food and during the summer months when the school meals disappear and so these programs are available to all kids and teens regardless of income so available to everybody."

The meal program is available to anyone 18 and under-regardless of family income.

