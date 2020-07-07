Presbyterian's meal program offers meals to kids through the summer

Brett Luna
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Presbyterian has provided nearly 73,000 free meals to kids since its free meal program began in 2016.
During the pandemic, demand has been high.
"We saw a tremendous increase in the number of meals that we served when we did transition to the grab-and-go model," said Jennie McCary, nutrition manager. "So, compared to last year, we saw a 600% increase in the number of meals that we've been serving throughout the state."
Presbyterian announced Tuesday that the program is continuing at its seven hospitals across the state.
With the help of federal funding, meals will be provided to kids throughout the summer.
"We realize that youth, especially kids and youth, need access to food year round," McCary said. "Healthy food and during the summer months when the school meals disappear and so these programs are available to all kids and teens regardless of income so available to everybody."
The meal program is available to anyone 18 and under-regardless of family income.
