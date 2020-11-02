Preschool teacher says students are building relationship while learning virtually | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Preschool teacher says students are building relationship while learning virtually

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: November 02, 2020 05:27 PM
Created: November 02, 2020 04:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Some students are overcoming the challenges of learning from home.

Amy Richardson, who teaches a preschool class at Dorlores Gonzales Elementary, said she's witness student make friends-- even without meeting in-person.

Advertisement

"They like attention, and they like to be silly, and so they're finding ways to do that online," Richardson said. "They make their friends laugh. They want to play together. They're doing it. They're resilient."

Richardson said the students have continued to grow with the help of creativity and assistance from other educators.

"I feel the love still coming through. We are making connections. It's working. As much negativity as you hear out there. We're making it work. They show up. We're learning together," Richardson said."

Despite the challenges, Richardson is optimistic that the children will be well-adjusted.

"I get the love from them too. They know I love them and that's the most important thing," Richardson said. "Relationships matter the most. We are able to make relationships in virtual learning."


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 877 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 877 additional COVID-19 cases
4 Investigates: List reveals ‘alarming’ picture of police misconduct in New Mexico
4 Investigates: List reveals ‘alarming’ picture of police misconduct in New Mexico
New Mexicans can now apply for COVID-19 rental and housing assistance
New Mexicans can now apply for COVID-19 rental and housing assistance
Gov. Lujan Grisham proposes $25M stimulus package for tourism industry
Gov. Lujan Grisham proposes $25M stimulus package for tourism industry
Shoppers flock to stores amid statewide COVID-19 surge
Shoppers flock to stores amid statewide COVID-19 surge
Advertisement


Law enforcement agencies prepare for potential civil unrest following election
Law enforcement agencies prepare for potential civil unrest following election
WB I-40 closed at Coors after fatal crash
WB I-40 closed at Coors after fatal crash
New Mexico likely to break voter turnout record
New Mexico likely to break voter turnout record
UFC star John ‘Bones’ Jones, armed with shotgun, chases after burglar
UFC star John ‘Bones’ Jones, armed with shotgun, chases after burglar
City council proposes legislation to increase CARES Act funding cap for businesses
City council proposes legislation to increase CARES Act funding cap for businesses