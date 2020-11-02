Preschool teacher says students are building relationship while learning virtually

"I feel the love still coming through. We are making connections. It's working. As much negativity as you hear out there. We're making it work. They show up. We're learning together," Richardson said."

Despite the challenges, Richardson is optimistic that the children will be well-adjusted.

"I get the love from them too. They know I love them and that's the most important thing," Richardson said. "Relationships matter the most. We are able to make relationships in virtual learning."