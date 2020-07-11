Preschools add precautions during pandemic

"So I've talked to parents and I've told them that's what we want to do is make sure we can have your kids here, pick them up from school and be able to help them with their work," she said.

Like school districts, Hines said she's using guidelines from the CDC and the state to make sure her students and staff aren't spreading the disease. Hines said they're taking kids' temperatures and closely monitoring their health for COVID symptoms.

"My capacity is 85%, but due to regulations we have right now we have to push it down. Each classroom, it depends on the age groups," Hines said.

From a business perspective, the pandemic has been rough. Construction on the learning center wrapped up in March, but Hines said it took a little while to license the facility because the state wasn't doing inspections.

On the other hand, Hines said starting from scratch hasn't been a bad thing because it's been easy to add things like social distancing measures, hand sanitizer and safe toys.

"So we have to look and make sure we don't have any toys that can't be sanitized," she said.

When it comes to getting students ready for school, the governor said she needs to see what the case trends look like before making a final decision.