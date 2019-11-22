Prescribed fires planned for 3 New Mexico counties | KOB 4
Prescribed fires planned for 3 New Mexico counties

The Associated Press
Updated: November 22, 2019 10:11 AM
Created: November 22, 2019 10:07 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Federal land managers are teaming up with the state Game and Fish Department to conduct a series of prescribed fires across hundreds of acres in three New Mexico counties.
    
The work is scheduled to begin next week and is aimed at clearing out brush to reduce the severity and risk of wildfire.
    
One project involves about 1,000 acres (405 hectares) within the El Malpais National Conservation Area near Grants. Fire managers estimate it will take a few days to complete the burning operations.
    
The exact timing will largely depend upon weather.
    
The other project will cover about 500 acres (202 hectares) within the Ignacio and Chamisa Wilderness Study Areas southwest of San Luis.

