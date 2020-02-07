President Nixon and the sacred lake: Bill preserves history

In testimony to a state Senate panel, Taos tribal council member Gilbert Suazo said the return of Blue Lake was a turning point in his people’s history. He said it’s a milestone in the 20th century Indian rights movement toward greater autonomy in governance and education.

“It was not like a radical kind of thing. It was actually a tribal cause, a tribal matter, and that’s the way we worked it,” said the former Taos Pueblo governor, who testified before a congressional committee in the summer of 1970.

A breakthrough came after a meeting with U.S. Rep. Manuel Luján Jr., a newly elected New Mexico Republican who would go on to serve as Interior secretary under President George H.W. Bush.

“I’ll look into it, I’ll let you know’” was the initial answer, said Suazo, a man in his mid-20s at the time. “And then he actually wrote a letter back. ... He said, ‘I will do what my heart tells me to do and I will support this.’”

Taos claims to ancestral lands were competing for attention with movements to reclaim land grants dating back to the Spanish-colonial era and Mexican rule.

“He was a Hispanic congressman, and there were Hispanics that were against the return. For him to step out like that was very significant,” Suazo said.

Newly proposed state legislation would provide funding for commemorative celebrations, a short documentary film and educational materials that eventually may reside at a heritage center at Taos Pueblo.