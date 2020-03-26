President of Albuquerque Tea Party files lawsuit, claims governor's orders are a violation of civil rights

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: March 26, 2020 06:43 PM
Created: March 26, 2020 04:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The president of the Albuquerque Tea Party filed a lawsuit, claiming the governor's public health orders to stay home violates his civil rights.
Taylor Leland is asking a federal judge to throw the orders out.
In his lawsuit, Leland claims, "The closures of churches, restaurants, bars, social gathering locations and 'non-essential' businesses... has deprived me of my right to worship as I see fit, assembly and other rights guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution."
A spokesperson for the governor said the move is a "frivolous lawsuit based on extremely dangerous misinformation that, if widely disseminated, will do nothing but worsen this crisis in our state."
