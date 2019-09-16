Thousands of enthusiastic supporters greet President Trump at Rio Rancho rally | KOB 4
Thousands of enthusiastic supporters greet President Trump at Rio Rancho rally

Thousands of enthusiastic supporters greet President Trump at Rio Rancho rally

KOB Web Staff
September 16, 2019 09:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- President Donald Trump was greeted by thousands of supporters at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho Monday night. 

However, a protester caused a small disruption as the president began to speak around 7:30.

The president quickly transitioned, and took credit for the success of New Mexico's gas industry.

He also attacked ideas proposed by Democrats. 

"Under the Green New Deal, that all goes to waste," the president said. 

President Trump went on to discuss immigration.

"Right here in New Mexico, politicians are trying to turn you into a sanctuary state," the president said. 

The crowd also listened as the president touched on his trade policy, tariffs, the opioid epidemic and numerous other topics. 

The president spoke for nearly two hours.

He wrapped up his speech by thanking New Mexicans, and vowing to make progress.

"We will make America safe again, and we will make America great again," he said to a cheering crowd.

Following the speech, the Democratic Party of New Mexico released the following statement:

“It’s no surprise that the president has resorted to lying about his accomplishments in a desperate attempt to take credit for Governor Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico State Legislature’s success. He knows that his attempt to win New Mexico is a longshot, and he’s desperately trying to mislead voters to make himself a more attractive candidate. New Mexicans aren’t fooled by these lies, and we aren’t interested in the president’s failed policies. Democrats are as energized and enthusiastic as ever, and we’re not taking anything for granted this cycle. We’re looking forward to November 2020, when we can elect a president who truly represents our values.” - DPNM Chair Marg Elliston

KOB Web Staff


