President Trump signs measure to preserve Native languages

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 23, 2019 12:12 PM
Created: December 23, 2019 11:55 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed into law legislation that extends federal grant programs aimed at preserving indigenous languages.
The measure also allows more American Indian tribes to participate in the programs.
The legislation was named after Esther Martinez, a traditional storyteller and Tewa language advocate from Ohkay Owingeh, a northern New Mexico pueblo.
Her family, tribal leaders and members of the state's congressional delegation praised passage of the bill.
Dozens of tribes across the country are currently sharing in more than $11 million in grants for language preservation and immersion through the programs.
