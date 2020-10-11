President Trump signs Savanna's Act into law | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

President Trump signs Savanna's Act into law

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 11, 2020 05:27 PM
Created: October 11, 2020 05:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —President Donald Trump signed a bill into law Saturday night that will help address the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women.

Savanna's Act was supported by lawmakers from both political parties, including New Mexico Congresswoman Deb Haaland (D-District 1).

Advertisement

It was named for Savanna Lafontaine-Greywind, a 22-year-old pregnant woman who was murdered in North Dakota in 2017.

"It's not one bill that's going to untangle the centuries of crimes and all the horrible things that have happened with Native women who are ten times more likely to suffer violence in their lives," said Rep. Haaland in a previous KOB 4 interview about the bill.

The act will require new guidelines when handling cases of missing and murdered indigenous women.

In the latest report from the Urban Indian Health Institute, New Mexico has the highest number of these cases.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 269 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 269 additional COVID-19 cases
Homeward bound: hot air balloonist makes unexpected landing
Homeward bound: hot air balloonist makes unexpected landing
APD: Man shot, killed at McDonald's
APD: Man shot, killed at McDonald's
President Trump signs Savanna's Act into law
President Trump signs Savanna's Act into law
Police investigate homicide in southeast Albuquerque
Police investigate homicide in southeast Albuquerque
Advertisement


Police investigate kidnapping outside of Albuquerque hotel
Police investigate kidnapping outside of Albuquerque hotel
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 269 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 269 additional COVID-19 cases
Homeward bound: hot air balloonist makes unexpected landing
Homeward bound: hot air balloonist makes unexpected landing
Police investigate homicide in southeast Albuquerque
Police investigate homicide in southeast Albuquerque
President Trump signs Savanna's Act into law
President Trump signs Savanna's Act into law