President Trump signs Savanna's Act into law

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 11, 2020 05:27 PM
Created: October 11, 2020 05:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —President Donald Trump signed a bill into law Saturday night that will help address the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women.
Savanna's Act was supported by lawmakers from both political parties, including New Mexico Congresswoman Deb Haaland (D-District 1).
It was named for Savanna Lafontaine-Greywind, a 22-year-old pregnant woman who was murdered in North Dakota in 2017.
"It's not one bill that's going to untangle the centuries of crimes and all the horrible things that have happened with Native women who are ten times more likely to suffer violence in their lives," said Rep. Haaland in a previous KOB 4 interview about the bill.
The act will require new guidelines when handling cases of missing and murdered indigenous women.
In the latest report from the Urban Indian Health Institute, New Mexico has the highest number of these cases.
