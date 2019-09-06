President Trump to hold rally in Rio Rancho | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

President Trump to hold rally in Rio Rancho

President Trump to hold rally in Rio Rancho

Joshua Panas
September 06, 2019 05:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- President Donald Trump will host a rally in Rio Rancho on Monday, September 16.

Advertisement

The rally will be held at 7 p.m. at the Santa Ana Star Center.

People can reserve tickets for the "Keep America Great" rally on the campaign's website.

The Democratic Party of New Mexico criticized the president's visit, saying, in a statement, that the president has "built his administration on hateful policies and false promises."

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: September 06, 2019 05:54 PM
Created: September 06, 2019 04:56 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Taos County sheriff: Country singer at fault for deadly crash
Kylie Rae Harris
President Trump to hold rally in Rio Rancho
President Trump to hold rally in Rio Rancho
NMDOH: 15-year-old boy dies from Hantavirus
NMDOH: 15-year-old boy dies from Hantavirus
Thief stole tires from speed trailer in NW Albuquerque
Thief stole tires from speed trailer in NW Albuquerque
Exotic African cat captured by NM Game and Fish officer
Exotic African cat captured by NM Game and Fish officer
Advertisement



President Trump to hold rally in Rio Rancho
President Trump to hold rally in Rio Rancho
Albuquerque restaurant gets national attention for political-themed menu
Albuquerque restaurant gets national attention for political-themed menu
Drugs, guns seized during BCSO's crime-fighting operation in SE Albuquerque
Drugs, guns seized during BCSO's crime-fighting operation in SE Albuquerque
Facing criticism, Lottery Authority defends CEO's pay increase
Facing criticism, Lottery Authority defends CEO's pay increase
Lawsuit alleges former Cleveland HS teacher sexually abused student
Lawsuit alleges former Cleveland HS teacher sexually abused student