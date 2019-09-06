President Trump to hold rally in Rio Rancho
Joshua Panas
September 06, 2019 05:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- President Donald Trump will host a rally in Rio Rancho on Monday, September 16.
The rally will be held at 7 p.m. at the Santa Ana Star Center.
People can reserve tickets for the "Keep America Great" rally on the campaign's website.
The Democratic Party of New Mexico criticized the president's visit, saying, in a statement, that the president has "built his administration on hateful policies and false promises."
