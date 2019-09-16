President Trump tries to win over New Mexican voters
Brittany Costello
September 16, 2019 06:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- For the first time in three years, President Trump is campaigning back in New Mexico. Trump is presumably looking to change his 2016 results, when he lost New Mexico to Democrat Hillary Clinton.
“As I look at the tea leaves, they don’t look toward a Trump win in New Mexico,” said Lonna Atkeson, director at the Center for the Study of Voting, Elections, and Democracy.
Going back to those 2016 results, Clinton polled at 48% and Trump was at 40%—but 9% of voters voted for independent Gary Johnson.
“I think he is looking at that data and he’s saying there’s 9% who didn’t vote for the Democratic nominee and perhaps those are up for grabs, but I think it’s important to note that’s 9% that didn’t vote for him as well,” Atkeson said.
Political pundit Lonna Atkeson said Trump could be looking at the campaign strategy of former President George W. Bush in 2004. That was the last time a Republican presidential candidate won over New Mexicans.
“He really had this rural mobilization campaign and sort of the story in New Mexico is as Bernalillo goes, as Albuquerque goes, so goes the rest of the state but in that year, Albuquerque went for Kerry but these rural counties just really mobilized people and really added up,” Atkeson said.
But Atkeson believes it’s a long shot.
“It’s just hard to imagine a large number voting for the president given those kind of presidential approval numbers without some change in the next year,” Atkeson said.
Credits
Updated: September 16, 2019 06:56 PM
Created: September 16, 2019 06:49 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved