President Trump tries to win over New Mexican voters

“I think he is looking at that data and he’s saying there’s 9% who didn’t vote for the Democratic nominee and perhaps those are up for grabs, but I think it’s important to note that’s 9% that didn’t vote for him as well,” Atkeson said.

Political pundit Lonna Atkeson said Trump could be looking at the campaign strategy of former President George W. Bush in 2004. That was the last time a Republican presidential candidate won over New Mexicans.

“He really had this rural mobilization campaign and sort of the story in New Mexico is as Bernalillo goes, as Albuquerque goes, so goes the rest of the state but in that year, Albuquerque went for Kerry but these rural counties just really mobilized people and really added up,” Atkeson said.

But Atkeson believes it’s a long shot.

“It’s just hard to imagine a large number voting for the president given those kind of presidential approval numbers without some change in the next year,” Atkeson said.