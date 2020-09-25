President Trump tweets he will be in New Mexico 'soon' | KOB 4
President Trump tweets he will be in New Mexico 'soon'

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 25, 2020 11:02 AM
Created: September 25, 2020 09:54 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — President Donald Trump tweeted Friday morning that he will be in New Mexico soon. 

He quoted a tweet from Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce, which noted that Republican votes in this year's primary "shot up 44%" in the state compared with 2016. 

In Trump's tweet, he wrote, "Working hard in New Mexico. I built the Wall (security) and will totally protect your Second Amendment (The Dems want to obliterate it!)." 

Trump's last rally in the state was in September 2019 at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. 

New Mexico Republican congressional candidate Michelle Garcia Holmes and other GOP candidates held a 3-day tour earlier this month, campaigning across the state in a pink "Women for Trump" bus

As of Friday morning, the latest numbers from the Secretary of the State's Office show that 162,711 absentee ballots have been requested by Democrats in New Mexico. Republicans trail behind with 50,372 absentee ballot requests.


