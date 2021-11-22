Preventing drunk driving during the holidays

Kai Porter
Updated: November 22, 2021 10:35 PM
Created: November 22, 2021 10:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Over the weekend, Albuquerque saw another tragic example of what can happen when you drink and drive. An Albuquerque man was killed on his way home by a suspected drunk driver.
Now advocates say more needs to be done to keep something like this from happening again.
"When somebody's taken away and you try to make sense of a sudden death, and you know it was preventable, it's really hard to wrap your head around that,” said Linda Atkinson, executive director of the DWI Resource Center.
