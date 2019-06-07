Pride celebrates 43 years in Albuquerque

He said the LGBTIQ community owes the pioneers for where they are today.

Thanks to them, LaBerge-Esparza said Albuquerque Pride has grown to reach thousands of people every year for Pride Fest.

Despite making great strides, he said there's still more work to do.

"Marriage equality was one step, and we still have a long way to go. But thanks to the history that we have, we know we have the strength and determination to continue reaching full equality."

