Pride celebrates 43 years in Albuquerque
Casey Torres
June 07, 2019 10:20 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In 1976, a little more than 20 people took the first steps to equality in Nob Hill by walking down Central Avenue from Morningside Park. Now, Albuquerque Pride is celebrating 43 years.
The president of Albuquerque Pride, Craig LaBerge-Esparza, said the pioneers were inspired by the Stonewall Riots after a gay bar in New York City was raided by police.
“Back then there was hardly any support or anything for our community. So just by being out and saying, ‘I am homosexual,’ was a big deal in the city," LaBerge-Esparza said.
He said the LGBTIQ community owes the pioneers for where they are today.
Thanks to them, LaBerge-Esparza said Albuquerque Pride has grown to reach thousands of people every year for Pride Fest.
Despite making great strides, he said there's still more work to do.
"Marriage equality was one step, and we still have a long way to go. But thanks to the history that we have, we know we have the strength and determination to continue reaching full equality."
Click here for information about the weekend Pride events in Albuquerque
Credits
Casey Torres
Created: June 07, 2019 10:20 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved