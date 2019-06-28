Prison phone calls give insight about NM's last two death row inmates | KOB 4
Prison phone calls give insight about NM's last two death row inmates

Nathan O'Neal
June 28, 2019 10:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Life on death row is a thing of the past in New Mexico.

However, newly obtained prison phone calls give new insight into the final days of the remaining death row inmates in New Mexico.

On Friday, the New Mexico State Supreme Court stripped the death sentences for the final two inmates left on death row.

While New Mexico repealed the death penalty in 2009, Timothy Allen and Robert Fry remained on death row because they were convicted well before then.

In a split decision, the state supreme court said their sentences were “unlawfully disproportionate” compared to outcomes for similar cases.

Fry got the death penalty for murdering Betty Lee – a mother of five in 2000.

Allen got the death penalty for the kidnapping, attempted rape and murder of 17-year-old Sandra Phillips in 1994.

A year’s worth of phone calls made from the state prison reveals Allen kept close tabs on his court appeals from behind bars.

In one call, one unidentified woman asked Allen what he was doing to pass time. Allen responded: “Well, I’m reading my Bible a lot and I got a workbook called the Freedom from Depression Workbook.”

During his time on death row, Allen acknowledged in phone calls that he’s never getting out of prison.

In another phone call someone asks Allen how things are going. He responds: “I don’t want to talk about it” to which the woman replies “You don’t want to talk about it… not good, huh?”

Given the recent decision from the New Mexico State Supreme Court, both death penalty cases will be sent back to district court where both Allen and Fry will receive life sentences instead.

With the repeal of the death penalty in 2009, the recent decision by the state’s high court officially puts New Mexico’s death row out of business.

Over the past 50 years, only one person has been executed in New Mexico.

Nathan O'Neal


Created: June 28, 2019 10:06 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

