Private New Mexico camp preps to house migrant children

The Associated Press
Created: March 31, 2021 12:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A private Christian camp in northern New Mexico is looking for volunteers and donations as it prepares for the potential arrival of immigrant children from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Officials with Glorieta Camps confirmed Wednesday that they are in contract negotiations with the U.S. Health and Human Services Department to house and feed potentially 2,400 unaccompanied migrant children.

Glorieta Camps executive assistant Josh Nelson said he was unsure when a contract would be finalized.

President Joe Biden is under pressure to address immigration as thousands of children and families have been arriving at the border and packing government holding facilities.


