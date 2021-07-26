Private schools in Albuquerque consider new mask guidelines from NMPED

"That was obviously a real draw for those seeking an opportunity to have their children in person learning as much as possible," she said.

A spokesperson for St. Pius said they saw the same increase as well. Both schools said no decision have been made yet, but they will look over the new guidelines in detail and decide what they will have implemented at their schools.

"They seem very reasonable, they seem very much in line with the CDC recommendations," Barrie said.

For right now, the private schools will still require mask wearing at all times, but Barrie said once they figure out just how many students are vaccinated, they will decide how to move forward with mask requirements.

"Our COVID task force will be really carefully looking at those guidelines and establishing how we want to apply those into the school year," Barrie said.