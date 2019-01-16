Probation office accuses Youngblood of trying to manipulate tests

As a condition of her probation, Youngblood is prohibited from using alcohol or drugs.

The judge denied a request to revoke her probation; however, she was placed on the colored system for the next 45 days. That means she will have to call a number every day to see if she was randomly selected to take another test.

According to the court, she will be randomly selected at least once a week.

If she violates her probation, she will face up to 90 days in jail.