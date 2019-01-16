Probation office accuses Youngblood of trying to manipulate tests
KOB Web Staff
January 16, 2019 09:29 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Former state representative Monica Youngblood is back in the spotlight, this time accused of violating her probation by diluting her urine to influence tests.
Youngblood was in court Wednesday morning for a probation violation hearing. The probation office presented to the judge that Youngblood had two negative tests, but those tests showed she had been drinking large amounts of water before taking them.
The probation office accused her of diluting her urine, saying it takes 2-4 quarts of water in order to dilute.
As a condition of her probation, Youngblood is prohibited from using alcohol or drugs.
The judge denied a request to revoke her probation; however, she was placed on the colored system for the next 45 days. That means she will have to call a number every day to see if she was randomly selected to take another test.
According to the court, she will be randomly selected at least once a week.
If she violates her probation, she will face up to 90 days in jail.
