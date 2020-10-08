Problems at MDC appear to be contributing to low morale among workers

Richardson said he doesn't know what kind of benefits, such as pension, Vigil remains entitled to receive.

“He knew at that time he was not going to be employed as a deputy chief any longer," Richardson said. "And so he retired and hasn’t been here since, so I think it did send a strong message. I know some folks might not exactly with that but I did think it sent a strong message. He isn’t here.”

As for current staff, Richardson says that’s a work in progress. They are recruiting, but he admitted that morale is low.

Richardson said he wants to improve working conditions.

“Whether that’s pay, whether that’s benefits, equipment, training, trying to make things better for them here, and constantly look at that and hopefully as of late start addressing that more," he said. "But the thing I’d like the officers and the community to know, these officers do a good job here. It is a community service, it is an essential function”

