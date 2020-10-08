Problems at MDC appear to be contributing to low morale among workers | KOB 4
Problems at MDC appear to be contributing to low morale among workers

Patrick Hayes
Updated: October 08, 2020 06:12 PM
Created: October 08, 2020 05:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center is dealing with a number of issues.

In addition to facing a COVID-19 outbreak, Chief Greg Richardson said officials are investigating six inmate deaths that are not necessarily related to the outbreak. 

"When we experience an in-custody death, either within the facility or with someone that’s within our custody, sometimes it may be at a hospital or whatnot, immediately, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s is contacted, and they will conduct their investigation on the law enforcement end and the criminal end of things," Richardson said.

Another issue that came to light recently involved Deputy Chief Aaron Vigil. He retired after an investigation revealed he used a racial slur to describe an inmate who was part of the Black Lives Matter movement. Richardson said the retirement came after he told Vigil that he would not be allowed back in the building.

Richardson said he doesn't know what kind of benefits, such as pension, Vigil remains entitled to receive. 

“He knew at that time he was not going to be employed as a deputy chief any longer," Richardson said. "And so he retired and hasn’t been here since, so I think it did send a strong message. I know some folks might not exactly with that but I did think it sent a strong message. He isn’t here.”

As for current staff, Richardson says that’s a work in progress. They are recruiting, but he admitted that morale is low. 

Richardson said he wants to improve working conditions.

“Whether that’s pay, whether that’s benefits, equipment, training, trying to make things better for them here, and constantly look at that and hopefully as of late start addressing that more," he said. "But the thing I’d like the officers and the community to know, these officers do a good job here. It is a community service, it is an essential function”
 


