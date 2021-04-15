Production of ‘Outer Range’ TV series underway in New Mexico | KOB 4

Production of ‘Outer Range’ TV series underway in New Mexico

The Associated Press
Created: April 15, 2021 03:05 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A television series starring Josh Brolin and now in production in New Mexico will employ up to 300 crew members and 2,000 people as extras and background actors, the state Film Office announced Thursday.

“Outer Range” is produced by Amazon Studios and Plan B Entertainment and is shooting in Albuquerque, and Las Vegas, New Mexico, the office said.

Las Vegas is 88 miles (142 kilometers) northeast of Albuquerque.

In the production, Brolin plays a rancher who “”discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness” while fighting for his ranch and family, the office said.

“We are so excited about this television series that will feature so many of New Mexico’s diverse landscapes and are grateful Amazon Studios has chosen New Mexico.” said Amber Dodson, the office’s director.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

