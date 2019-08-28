Profits slow for city's recycling program

Congresswoman Deb Haaland has co-sponsored legislation to help cities invest in zero waste initiatives.

"You know, you look and see the Sandias everyday if you live here in Albuquerque,” Rep. Haaland said. “Our natural resources are important to us and we can't be under big mounds of garbage every single day. We need to find ways to deal with our waste."

Officials from the city’s Friedman Recycling Center said in the meantime, new companies in the U.S. are finding ways to use the recycled material, but it could take another year before the city sees those benefits.

"The pace at which we're operating might be a little slower than what we would like to see but the flow of material is current, it's moving and the future for recycling not only here in New Mexico but for the United States of America is actually very bright," said President of Friedman Recycling, Morris Friedman.