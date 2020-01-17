Program pays homeless people to help others in same situation

Joy Wang
Updated: January 17, 2020 06:21 PM
Created: January 17, 2020 05:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Interfaith Bible Center in Albuquerque’s Trumbull neighborhood is helping address the homeless problem.
The church hires people who are homeless to help others in the same situation.
“You get healed as you learn the process of how to heal others,” said Pastor Joanne Landry, who organizes meetings.
Paula Carlisle, who has been homeless for two years, is working with the group.
Carlisle worked in the medical field for two decades before falling to addiction and surviving domestic violence.
“I see so much stuff,” she said. “Like, I always wanted to help people because now I see the need out there, and people are hungry. You know, there's a big, big, big need out there.”
Carlisle works as a compassion care worker.
“I'm out there so, they can ease in here and feel comfortable and that's what we try to do, make them feel comfortable,” she said.
Carlisle earns $11 an hour.
“It is the re-entry to work program, and a lot of folks have been out of work for a very long time,” Landry said.
The Interfaith Bible Center hopes to have a nearby homeless resource center up and running by mid-February.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company