Program pays homeless people to help others in same situation

Carlisle worked in the medical field for two decades before falling to addiction and surviving domestic violence.

“I see so much stuff,” she said. “Like, I always wanted to help people because now I see the need out there, and people are hungry. You know, there's a big, big, big need out there.”

Carlisle works as a compassion care worker.

“I'm out there so, they can ease in here and feel comfortable and that's what we try to do, make them feel comfortable,” she said.

Carlisle earns $11 an hour.

“It is the re-entry to work program, and a lot of folks have been out of work for a very long time,” Landry said.

The Interfaith Bible Center hopes to have a nearby homeless resource center up and running by mid-February.