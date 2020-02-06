Program targeting nuisance properties sees early success | KOB 4
Program targeting nuisance properties sees early success

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: February 06, 2020 06:54 PM
Created: February 06, 2020 06:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In many neighborhoods across Albuquerque there are vacant, dilapidated and problem properties. The City of Albuquerque launched a new way to deal with problem properties in July 2019, and city officials said it’s seen early success.

According to the city, the Fire Marshal’s Office runs the Abandoned and Dilapidated Abatement Property Team (ADAPT),

The program automatically assigns properties a point value for different for responses from the city. APD, AFR, Code Enforcement calls and other referrals lead to points being assigned to a property. The property’s points are eventually reviewed by ADAPT staff to ensure accuracy.

Businesses with over 50 points and residential properties over 20 points would meet the threshold for ADAPT personnel to review the case and to contact the property owner.

KOB 4 requested a list of all the properties with a point value that are in the ADAPT database.

However, some of the top point getters do not qualify for the ADAPT program – like the Coronado Mall.

An AFR spokesperson said purpose of the program is meant to, “help and not punish,” property owners. There are only 18 properties currently in the ADAPT program and an AFR spokesperson said they currently have a 96% success rate in helping making the properties safer.


