Property manager fed up with needles found at vacant home
Ryan Laughlin
June 11, 2019 06:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The property manager of a vacant house in northeast Albuquerque estimates that they have found over 1,000 needles on the property in just the last week. The house is just east of the fairgrounds.
The manager, Adam Oliver, said that he's called the Albuquerque Police Department multiple times about the problem but they never came. He said he called again Monday evening, but APD said there is no record of a call to that address.
"That's the crap I want help with, because I can't do it alone," Oliver said. "If we do, then it's going to become the old west again and they're going to fault us for it."
The stacks of needles sit in the open, and some are still loaded with a black substance.
"I get a ticket, I pay it. I got taxes, I pay them. Now I call the police to come out here to document this, to try and get some help with these guys that keep breaking into the property, that we keep securing... and they tell us they won't come," he said. "They're not going to come. What's the deal with that?"
Oliver was not able to provide KOB 4 with any other dates or times he called police.
He is one of two men who have been asked to look after the property by the property owner who lives out of state.
