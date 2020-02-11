Proposal seeks to draw tourists to historic Hispanic trail

In September 2000, the U.S. Congress designated El Camino Real de Tierra Adentro as a National Historic Trail. The binational trail, three-quarters of which winds through the central highlands of Mexico, tracks a different European settlement story and seeks to emphasize the shared history and heritage of Spain, Mexico, Native American tribes and the American Southwest.

The El Camino Real de Tierra Adentro is part of the U.S. National Park Service’s National Trails system. Still, it lacks many markers and infrastructure to make it a tourist attraction in New Mexico.

Mexico and Texas are investing heavily into their part of El Camino Real, Romero said.

El Camino Real de Tierra Adentro served as a main route for Spanish explorers. But it also was traveled by Estebanico, a black Moroccan slave who explored present-day Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona. He is believed to be the first person of African descent to visit the present-day American Southwest.

The “Royal Road to the Interior Land” reaches 1,600 miles (2,575 kilometers) north from Mexico City to West Texas and New Mexico.

The trail’s 16th-century origins pre-date both earlier colonial settlements of Jamestown, Virginia and Plymouth Rock, Massachusetts.