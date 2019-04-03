Proposal would require businesses to keep up with certain standards in the South Valley | KOB 4
Proposal would require businesses to keep up with certain standards in the South Valley

Kassi Nelson
April 03, 2019 06:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Planning Commission approved a request to create new standards for businesses near the Sunport. Now, the plan will go to a vote before the full Bernalillo County Commission in May.

"We see this part of the county as being a really integral part of the metro area," said planning director, Enrico Gradi. "It's near the freeway, right next to the rail line very close to the airport."

Gradi said that's why he wants the Sunport Commerce Center to be created. It would be a zone of 800 acres near the Sunport.

Under the new guidelines, businesses in that area would have to make sure their buildings and landscaping are well-kept.

"It just kind of improves the overall environment, the physical environment, the standards for development. It calls for enhanced landscaping, better visual appearance, aesthetic appearance."

Gradi said many of the businesses that recently moved into the area already follow the proposed guidelines.

With 50 percent of the land undeveloped, the county wants it to be attractive for businesses and visitors. 

"It's an area that has been overlooked for some time and we feel like it's really important to start creating a plan for this area," Gradi said.

Established businesses in the area would not have to make any changes unless they undergo a major renovation. 

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: April 03, 2019 06:19 PM
Created: April 03, 2019 05:04 PM

