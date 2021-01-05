Proposed bill would require school districts to hire full-time nurses | KOB 4
Proposed bill would require school districts to hire full-time nurses

Kai Porter
Updated: January 05, 2021 06:14 PM
Created: January 05, 2021 04:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State lawmakers are proposing a bill during the upcoming legislative session that would make it a requirement for all school districts to have at least one full-time nurse. 

Democratic State Rep. Debra Sariñana, who is also a teacher, is sponsoring the bill and has already prefiled it ahead of the 60-day session. 

The bill states that a school district can receive a waiver if it meets certain requirements like demonstrating it can meet student health needs with a part time nurse, or if there aren’t any qualified nurses to hire in the area.

The bill also states that a school district’s budget won’t be approved unless it has a full time nurse or receives a waiver. If passed, the bill will take effect July 1. 

The 60-day legislative session begins at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe on Jan. 19. 

 


