Proposed co-housing development draws mixed reviews
Kassi Nelson
February 06, 2019 06:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A plan is in the works to build a co-housing development in the South Valley.
Wednesday morning, the Bernalillo County Planning Commission approved a special use permit for the nearly four acres of land off Gonzales Road.
It gives the green light to a local co-housing group that wants to build a “sustainable village.”
The plan calls for 27 condos, chicken coops, greenhouses, swimming holes, and irrigation wells to go on the plot of land.
Several people expressed their opposing to the project Wednesday.
“It's one of the most pristine areas of the South Valley,” said Evelyn Fernandez. “It's right along the riverbank.
But some people welcomed the change.
“It's actually going to be better for the wildlife with this reinvigoration of the land and reviving of the land of the Bosque,” said Aryon Hopkins.
A member of a neighborhood association said they plan to appeal the approval of the special use permit.
If they do that within 15 days, it would have to go to county commissioners for a vote.
