Proposed co-housing development draws mixed reviews

The plan calls for 27 condos, chicken coops, greenhouses, swimming holes, and irrigation wells to go on the plot of land.

Several people expressed their opposing to the project Wednesday.

“It's one of the most pristine areas of the South Valley,” said Evelyn Fernandez. “It's right along the riverbank.

But some people welcomed the change.

“It's actually going to be better for the wildlife with this reinvigoration of the land and reviving of the land of the Bosque,” said Aryon Hopkins.

A member of a neighborhood association said they plan to appeal the approval of the special use permit.

If they do that within 15 days, it would have to go to county commissioners for a vote.