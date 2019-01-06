Proposed community center faces opposition in SE Albuquerque

"When I looked at that bond issue, I said, 'great, this is a good thing for this community,'" Young said.

However, she now feels bamboozled. Young and a group of neighbors are opposing a $5.5 million community center.

"We also don't understand why, when we vote for something, how our votes can be turned into something that we do not want," Young said. "W are concerned that the location of where they want to build the new building will attract transients into the area."

The new community center would sit about 600 feet from the current Singing Arrow Community Center.

City Councilor Don Harris says the new community center will offer much more than the current one, including benefiting lower-income children and refugees with after-school programs.

"One of the reasons why some people don't like the project is because there's been a lot of misrepresentation," Councilor Harris said.

The planning commission tabled the issue. Councilor Harris said he will be recusing himself when and if the new center comes to a vote.