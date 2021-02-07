Proposed Senate bill would allow school districts to reopen for full in-person learning

There’s still uncertainty about whether SB 171 would have the ability to override the governor’s authority. All school districts currently have the option to reopen for hybrid learning, or stay virtual.

An analysis of the bill reads in part, “...it is unclear whether an executive order could supersede its provisions during a public health emergency if the governor deems school closures ‘necessary to implement the executive order.’”

"What I would hope it would do is work hand-in-hand,” Sen. Gallegos said. “So she still has the authority to call for the pandemic. I mean she can call for what we're doing state-wide. This would be a narrow segment of where the school district would look at what it's going to take for just the kids."

The Senate Education Committee meeting will begin at 9 a.m.