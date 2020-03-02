Proposed shelter on UNM land raises concerns from community | KOB 4
Proposed shelter on UNM land raises concerns from community

The Associated Press
Created: March 02, 2020 09:17 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico community is conflicted over the idea to build a homeless shelter on land owned by the school.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is pushing for unused university land to be the site of a 300-bed emergency shelter. Keller and local church leaders trumpeted proposal while standing on the land itself last week, the Albuquerque Journal reported Monday. The site is one of three being considered.

Keller said the area would be ideal because it’s not near the campus and would be cheaper to build on.

The plans for the Gateway Center shelter were put on track after voters last year approved the selling of $14 million in bonds to pay for it.

UNM President Garnett Stokes has only said that she will remain open to the idea. It’s not clear what recommendation she will make to the university’s Board of Regents. There are still many people who have to give their input before any final determination, Stokes said in a statement.

Some UNM employees and students, however, have expressed reservations. Among them are parents whose children attend the university’s day care center. Several others emailed Stokes with concerns such as a perception that the university would not be a safe environment.


