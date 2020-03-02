Proposed shelter on UNM land raises concerns from community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico community is conflicted over the idea to build a homeless shelter on land owned by the school.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is pushing for unused university land to be the site of a 300-bed emergency shelter. Keller and local church leaders trumpeted proposal while standing on the land itself last week, the Albuquerque Journal reported Monday. The site is one of three being considered.