Prosecutor's appeal delays trial against ex-tax secretary | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Prosecutor's appeal delays trial against ex-tax secretary

Prosecutor's appeal delays trial against ex-tax secretary

Associated Press
June 29, 2019 05:35 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's attorney general is appealing the dismissal of several criminal charges against ex-taxation secretary Demesia Padilla.

Advertisement

The Albuquerque Journal reported Saturday that Attorney General Hector Balderas has asked a district court to reinstate five criminal charges that were dismissed.

The maneuver pushes back the start of a trail that had been scheduled for jury selection in July, on accusations that Padilla engaged in an official act for personal financial gain.

Padilla maintains her innocence on all charges. The case stems from accusations by the attorney general that Padilla embezzled money from a former private client of her accounting business and also used her position for favorable tax treatment.

She oversaw the state's Taxation and Revenue Department starting in 2011 for nearly six years under former Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.

Credits

Associated Press


Created: June 29, 2019 05:35 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Teen charged with murder for South Valley triple shooting
Teen charged with murder for South Valley triple shooting
Police arrest person barricaded in a residence on San Pedro
Police arrest person barricaded in a residence on San Pedro
Stolen BMX bike returned to 4-year-old
Stolen BMX bike returned to 4-year-old
Navajo Nation Police: Missing 1-year-old found dead
Navajo Nation Police: Missing 1-year-old found dead
Central reopened after police arrest barricaded subject
Central reopened after police arrest barricaded subject
Advertisement




Stolen BMX bike returned to 4-year-old
Stolen BMX bike returned to 4-year-old
Buyback program turns guns into gardening tools
Buyback program turns guns into gardening tools
Silver Alert issued for Albuquerque woman
Silver Alert issued for Albuquerque woman
New performing arts academy set to open in Albuquerque
New performing arts academy set to open in Albuquerque
Harbor Freight Tools opens location in Los Lunas
Harbor Freight Tools opens location in Los Lunas