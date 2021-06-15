Prosecutors ask judge to hold former teacher accused of sexually abusing another student

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A former elementary school teacher made his first court appearance Tuesday on charges that he sexually abused a fourth student at school.
Danny Aldaz appeared before a judge by video from jail, where he will stay for now.
Prosecutors filed a motion to keep him in custody until trial.
Court documents, filed Friday, accuse Aldaz of sexually abusing another one of his second grade students at Valle Vista Elementary School during the 2018-2019 school year.
The victim reportedly told investigators the abuse happened at least twice.
Aldaz was was first arrested in February-- after two victims were identified.
At the time, attorneys then argued Aldaz should remain behind bars, but Judge Courtney Weaks granted his release.
In April, a third victim came forward following news reports.
He was charged again, and online records show Aldaz was released until trial under the same conditions on April 14.
Aldaz was to wear a GPS monitor, and he was ordered to not have contact with children.
Now that he's been re-arrested, a judge will rule on the new motion to keep Aldaz locked up.
