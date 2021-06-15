Prosecutors ask judge to hold former teacher accused of sexually abusing another student

Aldaz was was first arrested in February-- after two victims were identified.

At the time, attorneys then argued Aldaz should remain behind bars, but Judge Courtney Weaks granted his release.

In April, a third victim came forward following news reports.

He was charged again, and online records show Aldaz was released until trial under the same conditions on April 14.

Aldaz was to wear a GPS monitor, and he was ordered to not have contact with children.

Now that he's been re-arrested, a judge will rule on the new motion to keep Aldaz locked up.