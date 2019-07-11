Prosecutors drop murder charge against 17-year-old, move case to juvenile court | KOB 4
Prosecutors drop murder charge against 17-year-old, move case to juvenile court

Brittany Costello
July 11, 2019 05:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Prosecutors dropped the murder charge against 17-year-old who was implicated in the death of a man at a South Valley party.

Prosecutors said they made the decision to drop the charges against Timothy Malek because they are waiting on ballistics and DNA results.

According to court documents, Malek was at a house party with Angel Grado when the two opened fire.

Three people were shot. Isaiah Villanueva died from those injuries.

Initially, both Grado and Malek were charged with murder.

Prosecutors still plan to argue that Malek should be held in custody before trial.

Brittany Costello


Updated: July 11, 2019 05:10 PM
Created: July 11, 2019 03:21 PM

