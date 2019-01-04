Prosecutors drop rape charges against woman accused of killing 10-year-old girl
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Prosecutors dropped three charges against Jessica Kelley, the main suspect in the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens.
All three dropped charges are related to the rape of Victoria.
“After detailed forensic analysis by expert pathologists there is not sufficient evidence to connect Jessica Kelley to the charge of criminal sexual penetration. Kelley remains charged with murder and child abuse resulting in death,” said Michael Patrick, spokesperson for the district attorney’s office.
Meanwhile, prosecutors and Kelley’s defense team gathered Friday to discuss how they plan to narrow a large pool of potential jurors.
According to the district attorney's office, 114 of the 500 potential jurors were excused after they filled out juror questionnaires.
Judge Charles Brown is expected to call potential jurors back Tuesday, at the earliest.
Jury selection is then expected to take several more days to complete.
