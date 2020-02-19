Prosecutors file motion to hold accused child killer in jail | KOB 4
Prosecutors file motion to hold accused child killer in jail

Patrick Hayes
Updated: February 19, 2020 06:24 PM
Created: February 19, 2020 04:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man accused of killing a four-year-old boy appeared court Wednesday.

Prosecutors filed a motion to keep Zerrick Marquez behind bars pending trial. The hearing was scheduled for next week.

Prosecutors allege Marquez killed James Dunklee Cruz at an apartment complex in December.

Court documents show Marquez told investigators he was babysitting the 4-year-old when he fell on top of him, knee-first.

However, police said the statement was not consistent with the boy's injuries. And according to a series of text messages that were in an arrest warrant for Marquez, James may have previously been abused.

KOB 4 asked the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department about the case.  A spokesperson would not say whether James’ mother was previously investigated. However, the department noted that it is continuing to investigate the case.


